CVA students collect food, money for Salem pantry

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Students at Carrabassett Valley Academy collected more than 1,300 food items and nearly $2,000 last Saturday to assist the local food bank.

The drive is an annual tradition for more than 30 years, with students at CVA going door-to-door to collect non-perishables and cash donations to assist the community. Led by Rev. Pam Morse of the Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, staff, students and families of CVA came together Saturday, Feb. 17. Fourteen teams of volunteers blanketed Carrabassett Valley with invitations to give, and in two hours collected 1,395 food items and $1,860.

Usually held before Christmas, the February drive will help replenish depleted stores at the United Methodist Economic Ministry Food Closet in Salem, which serves the local area.

"Thank you to those who participated, organized and contributed to this year’s event, making it the largest collection to date," Sarah Perry, CVA director of communications said in a prepared statement.