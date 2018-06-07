D-Day recognized in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A simple but well-attended service marked the 74th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy Wednesday, with members and associates of local veteran organizations placing a wreath in Sandy River.

June 6, 1944 - D-Day - was the date that 156,000 Allied soldiers, predominantly American, British and Canadian troops, landed on five beaches in Normandy as part of Operation Overlord. It was the largest seaborne operation in history, following an extensive aerial and naval bombardment, and an airborne attack the preceding night. A total of 4,414 Allied soldiers were confirmed killed in the operation, numbering among the 10,000-plus casualties.

With Farmington Police Department cruisers blocking one lane across Center Bridge, members of James A. McKechnie Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10881 and the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 followed an American flag and a VFW flag to the middle of the bridge. There, several people spoke about D-Day, including Kitty Dee. Her husband, John Dee of Chesterville, was a decorated veteran of WWII that served in both the European and Pacific Theatres. Attached to an underwater demolition team, Dee landed on Utah Beach on June 6.

Kitty Dee recalled that he had gone back twice to visit the landing site.

She placed a wreath into the Sandy.