Dallas Plantation motorcycle crash puts two in critical condition

DALLAS PLANTATION - Franklin County Communications Center responded to a number of reports of a head-on motorcycle collision this afternoon according to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

The reports of the Route 16 crash came in around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. Deputy David Davol, Deputy Alec Frost, Sgt. Brad Scovil and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell responded, assisted by members of the Rangeley Police Department, Rangeley and Eustis Fire Departments and NorthStar Ambulance. Route 16 in Dallas Plantation was closed for roughly two hours while investigations took place.

According to the report, Anson resident Jill Cayford, 45, was traveling from Rangeley to Eustis when her motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck another motorcylce coming toward her. Cayford was reportedly brought to Central Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight. She was in critical condition.

The second motorcycle, traveling toward Rangeley, was driven by 58-year-old Gregory Mochi of Middleton, MA with passenger Katherine Mochi, 57. Katherine was also transported by LifeFlight to CMCC in critical condition according to the report. Gregory was transported by ground with non-life threatening injuries to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.