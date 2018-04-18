Danforth sentenced to serve six of 15-year sentence in manslaughter case

AUGUSTA - Timothy Danforth was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday as part of a partially-suspended sentence, having previously pleaded guilty to shooting a New Sharon man outside of a Weld Road residence in Wilton in 2016.

Danforth, 26 of Jay, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in relation to the June 1, 2016 shooting death of Michael Reis, 24 of New Sharon outside the Danforth residence. The incident began with an unpaid debt of $200 owed to Danforth's father, Robert Danforth, by Zachary Uhlman, an 18-year-old. A confrontation over the debt built for some time, eventually leading to a group of people in support of Uhlman, including Reis, eventually driving to Robert Danforth's residence on the Weld Road. It was there that Reis was shot three times after he followed another man who had walked toward the house before him. After a Maine State Police investigation, Danforth was initially charged with murder.

A Franklin County jury heard the case in September and October 2017. Danforth's attorneys, Sarah Glynn and Jeffrey Wilson, argued that the group that traveled to Danforth's residence had brought objects that could have served as weapons and questioned the consistency of the statements of the state's witnesses. Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis, representing the state, contended that Reis had been was walking slowly with his hands raised when he approached the trailer porch occupied by Danforth, father Robert Danforth and a third man, Matthew Kerr, who were reportedly discussing a possible resolution to the daylong "war of words" that included insulting and/or threatening text messages.

The jury was unable to deliver an unanimous verdict and Justice William Stokes declared a mistrial. The case was set to be retried this year, but was preempted by an arranged plea that resulted in Danforth pleading guilty to manslaughter. The jointly recommended sentence included a 15-year prison sentence with a cap of six years on the unsuspended portion, followed by four years of probation.

Stokes, who heard the case at in Kennebec County Superior Court after the venue was changed for the new trial, sentenced Danforth to the full six years following Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

"You don't get the benefit of defense of premises when you tell someone 'come over to my house'," Stokes said as he issued the sentence, referring to a text sent to the Uhlman group earlier in the day.

Stokes noted that the case featured a "confusing cast of witnesses" whose stories did not always match up. Some of those witnesses, along with family and friends of both Danforth and Reis, addressed the court at Wednesday's hearing, giving him "insight, but not making it any easier."

"We use the word tragedy frequently to describe events, but this really is a tragedy in so many ways," Stokes told the at-times emotional audience.

Among those that spoke was Reis' twin brother, Jonathan Reis, two of his best friends, and his lifelong guardian Joe Bissonnette.

"Mike was the best of us. I will try to honor his legacy by spreading kindness and love. If he were here today, I know he would forgive you, Tim," Joel Kreitzman said.

Those speaking on behalf of Danforth included his counselor, former teacher, mother and wife, asking the court to take mercy on the young father who had been raised with a "rough home life." A number of speakers said that Danforth's father had been a poor role model, and that Timothy Danforth's had a lifelong desire to please his father despite those circumstances.

"I know everybody here thinks my son is a monster, but he's not. He's loving, he's caring. He would help anybody and everybody, stranger or not. The life we lived was horrible and I wish I could have had the strength to get us out," Tina Danforth, Timothy Danforth's mother said.

Danforth also addressed the audience, apologizing to the Reis' family as well as to his own. He said that he knew nothing he would say would bring Reis back, but that he hoped the conclusion of the case might provide some closure.

Stokes said he believed Danforth was making a genuine effort to better his life.

"I think you have potential to be a positive contributing member of society, and I don't say that to everyone," Stokes told Danforth.

Danforth was taken into custody following the trial.