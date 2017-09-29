Danforth trial heads to jury

FARMINGTON - The case of the shooting death of a New Sharon man last year is now in the hands of the jury, following closing arguments and Justice William Stokes' instructions Friday morning.

Summations offered by Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis and defense attorney Jeffrey Wilson largely followed the arguments they had endeavored to support throughout the submission of testimony of approximately a dozen witnesses and 140 exhibits entered into evidence. Ellis presented the death of Michael Reis, 24 of New Sharon, as murder on the part of defendant Timothy Danforth, 25 and formerly of Wilton. Danforth, Ellis said, had been aware of the daylong dispute between Robert Danforth, his father, and Zachary Uhlman, another Wilton resident who had been lent an ounce of marijuana.

The dispute, Ellis said, had gone "totally out of control and ended with terribly tragic results" following an initial meeting on May 30, 2016 between Timothy Danforth and a younger Wilton resident, in which Danforth had issued a threat against Uhlman due to the marijuana-related debt. That threat was reported via a text message to Uhlman and friend Gary Brosius as they returned from Pennsylvania, triggering an entire day of text messages back and forth between Uhlman, Brosius and Robert Danforth. These resulted in an invitation to meet and settle the issue at the golf course, which the Danforths did not go to, and, Ellis said, repeated texts by Robert Danforth telling Uhlman to come up to the Danforth residence. As late as roughly 12:30 a.m. on the morning of June 1, 2016, Ellis said, Robert Danforth was still texting Uhlman's phone, which had reportedly been shut off.

"[Robert Danforth] never backs off an inch in this whole situation," Ellis said. At one point, he said, Danforth had texted to another individual that he might be going to jail and had gathered three guns, two bats and five knives at the residence.

Matthew Kerr, one of the individuals that accompanied Uhlman, Brosius, Reis and two others, Kayla Gordon, the driver, and Qaim Malik, to the Danforth residence, had testified that Reis' hands were in the air when he stepped onto the residence's attached porch, Ellis said. Timothy Danforth had shot him three times: one grazing shot atop the foot, one shot that traveled through the upper thigh and one shot into Reis' shoulder as he fell over, Ellis said. Danforth had not acted with fear, Ellis said, but was carrying out his previous promise, as testified to by some of the witnesses, that he would shoot the next person that stepped onto his property.

That Reis had approached the trailer, unarmed and walking with his hands up, as some sort of "unarmed attack dog" was "ludicrous," Ellis said. Reis was dead because he had the "nerve" to walk onto the Danforth porch after being told not to, Ellis went on to say. "That is how Michael Reis got murdered."

While attorney Sarah Glynn, Danforth's co-counsel, gave the opening statement on Monday, Wilson made the closing argument. He said that the state had not come close to proving its case beyond all reasonable doubt. He once again pointed to inconsistencies in the statements given by the state's witnesses, which ranged from subjects such as the amount of alcohol and marijuana consumed to which individuals assembled at the golf course to who had placed golf clubs and wrenches in Gordon's vehicle - items that the defense has maintained were weapons. Wilson said that Uhlman had only informed the state that his phone had run out of charge in the late evening of May 31, 2016, forcing him to use Brosius' phone, on the day the trial was supposed to begin. That allowed Brosius and Uhlman to blame one another for the threats and other statements texted to Robert Danforth, Wilson said.

In regards to Kerr's testimony, Wilson called the jury's attention to a previous statement given to lead investigator Jennifer King by Kerr in which he switched the positions of Robert Danforth and Timothy Danforth on the porch; Kerr's in-court testimony was that Robert Danforth was by the trailer door, while Timothy Danforth was near the grill and the shotgun. Kerr's statement to King, Wilson argued, went toward substantiating a claim made by Robert Danforth in 9-1-1 calls that he had been pushing the unknown man (Reis) off the porch prior to the shooting.

Wilson also argued that police should have fingerprinted the items in Gordon's car to determine who had touched which weapon. He also argued that Malik, who walked away from Gordon's vehicle at Franklin Memorial Hospital, should have been questioned sooner and that his five-mile pathway home and residence should have been searched. As the other witnesses had not initially informed police about Malik's presence in the car, Wilson said, that indicated they had concocted a cover story for Malik on the way to the hospital as Reis lay dying in the back of the vehicle.

Timothy Danforth had fired multiple warning shots thoughout the evening, Wilson said, including after the golf course non-meeting, in which Uhlman walked up the Danforth residence and shouted; as the six people drove past the residence; and a single blast as Kerr walked down the driveway. Robert Danforth had made two attempts to call Wilton police earlier that evening, Wilson said. Timothy Danforth had also yelled a warning to not step foot on his property, he said.

"I would argue there is not a more clear way to tell people not to come down [there]," Wilson said.

In his initial closing argument and rebuttal, Ellis dismissed Malik and the items in the vehicle as "red herrings." Malik was asleep during the confrontation and did not, by the account of the other witnesses, leave the vehicle until it reached the hospital, Ellis said. The only item from the vehicle found on the driveway was a pipe wrench that Uhlman testified to grabbing out of the car and then dropping after the shooting. An analyst with the Maine State Police Crime Lab testified that she found Reis' DNA on the wrench and another profile too minor to be analyzed.

After the statement, Stokes instructed the jury in the law as it pertains to intentional and knowing murder, the lesser and included charge of reckless and criminally negligent manslaughter, as well as the state law about self defense and defense of premise. Two alternates were dismissed, leaving the jury with 10 men and two women. Deliberations are anticipated to get underway after lunch.