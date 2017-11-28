Date set for Farmington town meeting, outside agencies discussed

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen have received a letter from a social services organization asking that its funding request appear on the annual town meeting warrant next year. That meeting was scheduled for late March by the board Tuesday evening.

A letter from Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services was reviewed by the board, requesting that the town support their efforts by funding $1,000. SAPARS is a sexual violence crisis agency that operates in three counties, including Franklin.

SAPARS' request is new for the town, following a $10,000 cut in funding approved at the county level in June.

Previously, SAPARS and a number of other agencies would apply for funding at the county level, rather than with each individual town. Commissioners and the county budget committee have moved to reduce or eliminate funding for most of those organizations at the county level over the past two years.

For the last several years Farmington has not funded what it considers outside agencies. Organizations that do receive funding include the Franklin County Animal Shelter, which is contracted by the town to accept local stray animals as mandated by law, and the local snowmobile clubs. In that case, the funding represents a pass-through of the snowmobile registration refund, not additional taxpayer money.

The issue of funding outside agencies with taxpayer money is consistently discussed as part of every budget process throughout the county.

"There's no right answer. Do we include the contributions in taxes or let people contribute on their own? There's no way to win," Town Manager Richard Davis said of the issue.

The board took no action on the request Tuesday evening. The board decides what articles will appear on the town meeting warrant. If the request was approved, the funding will still need to be passed by residents at the town meeting, which has been set for March 26, 2018.

In other business, following a public hearing, selectmen approved several amendments to the General Assistance ordinance, representing only minor changes compared to last year's figures. The town budget allocates $25,000 to the fund annually and usually comes close to using all of it.