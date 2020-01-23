Daughter of Capt. Michael Bell testifies in favor of adding propane lines to Dig Safe Law

AUGUSTA - The daughter of a Farmington Fire Rescue captain killed in an explosion at an office building in Farmington last year testified before a legislative committee this week in favor of including propane lines in the state's Dig Safe Law. She testified that the explosion had been "preventable" and that the leak in the buried line had been caused by the installation of a bollard.

Danielle Bell Flannery, daughter of Capt. Michael Bell, testified Tuesday before the Maine Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology in favor of LD 1892 "An Act To Make Changes to the So-called Dig Safe Law." That law, presented by Rep. Seth Berry (D - Bowdoinham) and cosponsored by Sen. Mark Lawrence (D - York), Rep. Scott Landry (D - Farmington) and Sen. Russell Black (R - Wilton), would specify that liquefied propane gas distribution systems with underground pipes would fall under the Dig Safe Law, mandating excavators report planned projects and prohibiting digging around some lines.

Flannery told the committee that the leak that led to the explosion at the LEAP Inc. office building on the Farmington Falls Road had been created "when a bollard was augured into place, slicing open the underground propane line at the LEAP facility." In this context, a bollard refers to a short, sturdy post used to direct traffic or protect a specific area.

"This leak caused hundreds of gallons of propane to seep into the ground, eventually finding its way into the basement of the building," Flannery testified. "According to the fire marshal’s office, where the propane line was located had been a point of contention when the bollards were placed. If propane lines were reportable to Dig Safe, they could have called and obtained this information."

Previously, the State Fire Marshal's Office indicated that an external tank had been filled with nearly 400 gallons of propane on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, but was found to be empty when it was examined by LEAP employees on the morning of Sept. 16, prior to the explosion. That explosion occurred as a Farmington Fire Rescue crew was investigating a report of a gas smell within the building. Several firefighters and one LEAP employee, maintenance supervisor Larry Lord, were badly injured in the blast. Capt. Michael Bell, 68, was killed.

"While there could have been so many other tragedies that day, the loss of my dad was enough," Flannery said in her testimony. "Losing him to such a preventable death is enough. Not having my mentor, my friend, a role model for his grandkids and a husband for my mother, is tragedy enough, and my family can't just sit by and 'take one for the team.'"

The building was otherwise evacuated when the explosion occurred; Lord has been praised by local and state officials for ensuring that other LEAP employees left the structure prior to the blast. The explosion destroyed the building as well as several nearby structures, displacing roughly 30 people.

All of the injured firefighters have since been released from medical facilities and some have returned to work. Lord continues to receive treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where his condition is currently listed as fair.

Fire Marshal's Office investigators have not yet indicated what caused the leak in the buried line or what sparked the explosion.

Rep. Landry also testified that the leak was the result of a rupture in the gas line caused "when a bollard was placed next to the building to protect an exterior heating unit."

"Dig Safe was not contacted prior to drilling because an LPG line is not covered by current laws," he said. "If it was an electric line, a water line or even a sewer line, the contractor would have been required to contact Dig Safe and this tragedy would have been prevented."

Landry, who also serves on the LEAP board of directors, added that bills to add propane lines to the Dig Safe law had been unsuccessfully introduced during the 126th and 128th sessions, but had failed to pass as a result of lobbying.

In addition to adding liquefied propane gas distribution systems to the Dig Safe law, LD 1892 would also increase the penalties for violating the law from $500 to $1,000 and $5,000 to $10,000 for subsequent violations.

Sen. Black also expressed his support LD 1892. "It seems to me there is no reason of any kind to oppose this bill which can literally save the lives of Mainers and prevent another tragedy like the one that occurred in Farmington back in September," Black testified. "It is a simple ﬁx to a law with a very important potential impact."

Those testifying in opposition to LD 1892 included Leslie Anderson, president and CEO of the Propane Gas Association of New England. She said that the bill would "expand the jurisdiction of the [Public Utilities Commission] beyond its federal jurisdiction and it would create a rule that does not exist in any other state." Anderson said that she polled other association heads from across the country and found that no other state had a law like the one proposed in LD 1892.

Mark Anderson, safety manager for Dead River Company, also testified in opposition to the bill. He argued that propane systems were safer than other products covered by Dig Safe, that adding the Dig Safe requirement would result in significant costs relating to registering facilities and that Dead River, despite having sold propane for more than 50 years, had never had a serious incident relating to excavators striking underground propane tanks or lines.

"This expansion of Dig Safe rules to include propane facilities and increase fines costs Maine businesses and our customers, and in our opinion, does not necessarily protect public safety," Anderson testified.