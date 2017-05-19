Franklin Countys First News

Day of Caring sends students, citizens out into the communities

Posted by • May 19, 2017 •

Ashton Beaudoin, left, and Branden Azevedo unload dirt for a vegetable garden at Mt. Blue Middle School.

Students and residents picked up rakes, brooms and paint brushes Friday for spring cleaning events throughout the county.

In the Farmington/Wilton area, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area organized a Day of Caring. A large number of Mt. Blue Middle School students participated at local area schools, libraries trails, nonprofit offices and cemeteries. Students wore blue shirts sponsored by local businesses, including Franklin Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance, United Insurance, the United Way, Black Bear Graphics and the James Walter Lightbody group. Students raked leaves, painted fences and swept up sand left behind from the winter.

Meanwhile, in Jay, students from Spruce Mountain High School helped out at French Falls. They completed trail work, put up new signs and painted sheds. New additions at French Falls include walking path maps and new picnic tables on the Knoll.

Jacob Morse paints a fence around the Blake Cemetery.

Students cleaning around the Pierce House. In the front is Ivy Jamison, while in the back left to right is Marissa Parlin, Lilly Richards, Ethan Lewis, Emma Charles, Eva Stevens and Josh Smith.

Lorna Ayer rakes leaves at the Blake Cemetery on the Farmington Falls Road.

Students from Spruce Mountain High School helped out with some spring cleaning at French Falls Friday. Participating students included Chery Porier, Katie Bennett and Ryan Begin.

Other Spruce Mountain High School students at French Falls: Donovan Salvati, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jacob Brochu.

