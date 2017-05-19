Day of Caring sends students, citizens out into the communities

Students and residents picked up rakes, brooms and paint brushes Friday for spring cleaning events throughout the county.

In the Farmington/Wilton area, the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area organized a Day of Caring. A large number of Mt. Blue Middle School students participated at local area schools, libraries trails, nonprofit offices and cemeteries. Students wore blue shirts sponsored by local businesses, including Franklin Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance, United Insurance, the United Way, Black Bear Graphics and the James Walter Lightbody group. Students raked leaves, painted fences and swept up sand left behind from the winter.

Meanwhile, in Jay, students from Spruce Mountain High School helped out at French Falls. They completed trail work, put up new signs and painted sheds. New additions at French Falls include walking path maps and new picnic tables on the Knoll.