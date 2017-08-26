DDG author reading draws a crowd

FARMINGTON - A crowd gathered Tuesday night to celebrate local author Bill Roorbach's latest book- The Girl of the Lake.

The presentation was hosted by Devaney Doak & Garrett, a longtime supporter of Franklin County authors. Kenny Brechner, who owns DDG, complimented similar characteristics in Roorbach.

"He's a great community member, a fantastic reader, and it doesn't hurt that he's a talented writer," Brechner said in introduction.

The small bookstore overflowed with fans, crouching in the corners and standing in the doorway to hear Roorbach read a sampling of his new book. The author paused occasionally to welcome newcomers by first name, noting the familiarity of the gathering.

"I think I can say hi to everyone individually in this room. Which is great because I've been on the road a lot this summer," Roorbach said.

The author recently returned from touring his new book, going as far as Washington D.C. and often having back to back readings. The hometown reading was a homecoming after his busy summer, and one that he greatly looked forward to.

The next reading in the DDG author series will be Sept. 7 and will highlight the work of Patricia O'Donnell and her new book, Gods for Sale. O'Donnell is a professor of Creative Writing at the University of Maine at Farmington, where she teaches fiction writing. She also directs the BFA Program in Creative Writing. Gods for Sale is a collection of short fiction. It won the 2016 Serena McDonald Kennedy fiction contest, and is being published by Snake Nation Press.