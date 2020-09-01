Dear readers,

This year marks the Daily Bulldog's fifteenth anniversary.

Our goal has always been to bring Franklin County speedier, more local-centric news with journalistic integrity. Moreover, we wanted to create a central hub for this community to connect and share stories. From neighbors' yard sales to the death of loved ones, what makes us most proud of this newspaper is how it serves as a convener for so many.

Which is why we have decided to take a break from the comments section.

We work hard to keep the commenting section a safe place, where opinions can be discussed between real people who actually read the articles. But lately that job is getting more and more difficult, and frankly it's not where our hearts are at. We want our site to be a place you can feel at ease with while drinking your morning coffee, not a place where you have to avoid the lower half of the screen for fear of the arguments taking place below.

With all that is happening in the world and the complexity of the issues being tackled on a national level, we feel strongly that it is a good time to take a break from the comments section. We still highly value your opinion, and we encourage readers to submit letters to the editor signed with your name and town of residence.

This might not be forever, and we will still allow comments in certain sections, such as obituaries and the weekly nature photos. We thank you in advance for understanding this decision, and we encourage you to leave one last comment below if you choose. As usual, comments should be well thought-out and void of any expletives or threatening language.

Thank you for all your support over the past fifteen years. We look forward to continuing to provide you with Franklin County’s news and a place to connect with this community that we love.

-Ben & Amber