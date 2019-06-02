Delights of spring

Two Indigo Buntings in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Female Canada Warbler catching blackflies in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Male Eastern Bluebird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Osprey with fish at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
American Redstart(a species of warbler) at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Daisy viewer. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Up close and personal with Mrs. Raccoon. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Lilacs (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Roxy Raccoon up in her room.... (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Bluets (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
When life gives you raindrops, make photos. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Daisy in recent rain. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Raindrop viewers. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Hummingbird bird flying in to drink from feeder. (Jim Dwinal)
This Hummingbird is enjoying my feeder. (Jim Dwinal)
Blue Jay came to eat blooms from a crab apple tree. (Jim Dwinal)
Hummingbird in flight. (Jim Dwinal)
The flowering trees blossoms seem to be in abundance this year. This tree is across from the court building in Farmington. (Don Waterhouse)
A Groundhog on Memorial Day. (Dennis York)
A house wren sings it song! Livermore. (Jim Knox)
Two immature rose-breasted grosbeaks doing a dance or having a disagreement. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
This deer stood for the longest time, not moving and watching me all the while. Makes you wonder if she had a young one near by. N Jay. (Jim Knox)
A young fox kit enjoying watching me almost as much as I enjoyed her or him. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
The tulip: regal royalty. (Jane Knox)
Plenty of goodies for all now. (Jane Knox)
Such royalty! (Jane Knox)
Made it through this unusually cold winter! Some of my rose bushes, however, did not and this is the Southern Coast of Maine. (Jane Knox)
Siblings CAN share. (Jane Knox)
Queen of the night. (Jane Knox)
