Delivery service helps locals stay home

FARMINGTON - Restaurants in rural settings face a unique challenge when it comes to coping with restrictions placed by the spread of COVID-19- a lack of delivery companies.

The current guidelines allow for eateries to offer take-out only- often brought to the curb to avoid entering the building. While some local restaurants offer their own delivery service, many don't, and they rely on their customers to make the trip into town for pick up.

Farmington faced this same challenge until three years ago with the start of Downtown Delivery - a courier service that has partnered with many restaurants in town to deliver take out. Now the small business, which employs only six people, is one of the few local companies seeing a boost in sales.

"We're doing everything we can to keep the restaurants alive," owner Justin Richard said.

Downtown Delivery functions with an online ordering system and offers menus from seven local restaurants, with plans of adding more in the near future. Richard just secured adding Walmart grocery delivery as an option as well, which he hopes will help people who can't leave their home. Richard said drivers have been strict about their no-contact protocol. All drivers are required to wear gloves, and only pick the bag of food up from a table, rather than from a person.

"We were being aggressive about the virus stuff before it was even a recommendation. We've tried to be at the forefront of it," he said.

