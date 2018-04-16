Deputies credited with saving life of man that attempted to hang himself

CHESTERVILLE - Four deputies helped save the life of an apparently suicidal man Friday, after finding him hanging by a rope near the town office.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, law enforcement became involved after Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan received a call just before 1 p.m. on April 13 about a possibly suicidal male subject in the Chesterville area. Family members informed first responders that the subject was despondent and possibly suicidal. The family utilized an application on the individual's phone and located him near the Chesterville Fire Department station, which is next to the town office building on the Dutch Gap Road.

Morgan and Deputy David Davol arrived at the scene and found the vehicle the subject had been driving. After locking down the town office, they searched the fire station and did not find anyone inside. They requested a K-9 track and Deputy Derek Doucette and his dog Judge were called to the scene.

Doucette, Deputy Bradley Scovil and Judge began following a track the subject's vehicle had made across a large field located behind the fire station. Upon reaching the tree line, Nichols said in a statement released Monday, they discovered the missing man hanging by a rope.

The deputies cut the man down and determined he was still alive. Morgan drove his cruiser across the field and the man was loaded inside to be transported to the parking lot. There, NorthStar EMS personnel were able to revive the man. He was then transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Nichols credited the deputies with quickly locating the man. "The quick actions of all four deputies saved the man's life," Nichols said.