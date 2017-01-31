Detective position focus of Jay budget discussion

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons will decide whether to include the funding for a Jay Police Department's detective position on the town meeting warrant when it meets Feb. 13.

Monday evening's budget meeting was as well attended as the previous ones, with more than 40 residents speaking in favor or opposition of widespread cuts to the 2017-18 budget. The Board of Selectpersons will vote on Feb. 13 to set budgetary amounts for each article representing a town department; the Budget Committee will then issue 'yes' or 'no' recommendations for each article. Residents at a referendum-style town meeting vote each article up or down.

Discussions at the budget meetings has centered on two issues: the line against further tax increases while simultaneously generating $1.3 million to pay Verso.

The property tax settlement, relating to the mill's over payment of taxes in the years 2013-2015, was agreed to in the spring of 2016. The town agreed to pay a reimbursement to Verso of $4 million over a three-year period. The first of three payments of $1.3 million was made this fiscal year, with payments scheduled for 2017-18 and 2018-19. The debt service increase of paying Verso this fiscal year resulted in a mil rate jump from 17.25 to 21.10.

Town officials have discussed approximately $480,000 of savings prior to Monday's meeting. Those reductions, which include the summer recreation program, an elimination of curbside pickup service, the loss of a position at the transfer station (with a probable reduction of transfer station hours of operation), reducing a full-time custodian/sexton/animal control officer down to a part-time custodian, a 10 percent cut from the Jay-Niles Memorial Library budget, cutting some $4,500 out of donation lines and another $1,000 out of General Assistance. Capital Reserve contributions were zeroed out town-wide, a number of supply lines were reduced, and money was pulled out of benefit lines as negotiations continue with the municipal employee union. Insurance payments for Spruce Mountain and Area Youth Sports are proposed to be moved out of the budget and into the Recreation Fund, which is funded through a combination of cellphone tower payments and a wood harvest on town land.

Additionally, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere noted that she had spoken with NorthStar EMS and believed the annual appropriation for that service could be reduced from a previously-proposed $46,000 to $37,500, a reduction of $18,500 from the current fiscal year.

In addition to the approximately $500,000 in tentatively proposed cuts, the town is anticipating an additional $211,000 in revenue, including a proposed $54,281 hike in the sewer fees. A combination of the cuts and increased revenue would reduce the town's net expenditures by roughly 18 percent, or $700,000. That reduction would go toward mitigating the impact of the $1.33 million Verso settlement payment.

Previously discussions regarding the Jay Police Department had revolved around the elimination of a single position. The department includes the police chief, a detective, four patrol officers and a secretary. An eighth position is funded by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Monday that if the detective position were to be eliminated and replaced by a 16-hour-a-week part-time position, it would save the town approximately $70,000 in salary and benefits. The reduction would impact investigations, Caton said, as patrol officers did not always have time to conduct interviews or investigate burglaries during their shifts.

The part-time detective would be paid roughly $17,000 a year. Along with some previously-submitted reductions, the elimination of the full-time detective's position would result in a $91,000 reduction in the JPD budget as compared to the current fiscal year.

Several residents, including a woman whose house had been burgled, a business owner that had worked with the detective to catch a credit card thief, and people concerned with the high rate of sexual abuse of children in Franklin County, spoke against cutting the position. Others argued that the town couldn't afford the position.

The Board of Selectpersons will vote on what budgetary number will appear on the town meeting warrant on Feb. 13. At that point, the board is expected to decide whether or not to include the elimination of the full-time detective in the proposed police department budget.

Sewer Treatment Superintendent Mark Holt advised against reducing the two-position department to one-and-a-half, saying that he believed the facility would end up in violation of its discharge permit. He noted that the sewer treatment department had realized $1.7 million in savings in the past 16 years.

Along a similar vein, Highway Foreman John Johnson noted that contrary to popular belief, the town had made significant reductions over the past few years. The transfer station had gone from a budget of $1.1 million in 2010 down to a proposed $330,000, Johnson noted, with the Public Works Department plowing 90 miles of road with 7.5 positions.

"The various boards over the years have made cuts," Johnson said. "They made cuts without anyone hollering at them."

Some residents advocated for funding the summer recreation program, a $12,000 expenditure that is currently proposed to be cut from the budget. One hundred and thirty Jay children attended that program in Livermore Falls last year, according to the program's director, Sally Boivin. The program also enabled the serving of two meals a day for participating children, Boivin noted.

The board will discuss funding the summer recreation program with the Recreation Fund at the Feb. 13 meeting.

Residents also spoke in favor of funding the $675 donation to Tri-Town Ministerial, which serves as the region's food pantry.