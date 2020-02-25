Determined Nutrition seeking community partnerships

FARMINGTON - Determined Nutrition, a health drink cafe in the heart of downtown, will be celebrating two years this May and has crafted a revamped menu in celebration.

Danielle Allen opened Determined Nutrition at 112 Marceau Court, adjacent to the municipal parking lot accessed off of Broadway and Main Street, after deciding to branch out with her health coaching career.

The Phillips resident and mother of four had been working for five years as a health coach and had developed a strong client base when she realized she wanted to have more of an impact on the local community.

"Helping people feel good is what I do, and I wanted to have a bigger impact on more people," Allen said.

The cafe serves energizing, calorie-burning teas followed by a healthy shake to complete a well-rounded, nutritionally balanced meal. The products make use of Herbalife ingredients; while many recipes have been tested elsewhere and imported here, Allen and her staff have developed others themselves. The new menu is named after local schools, such as "The Mallett" and "The Beaver". Menu items are based on what has sold the best over the past two years, along with some new recipes.

"We want to be a hub for our youth," Allen said.

The Determined Nutrition team is actively seeking more ways to engage with the local community, through fundraisers or by hosting events. Allen said they are open to ideas. The cafe recently expanded business hours to reach more of the local teachers. Determined Nutrition opens at 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. They close at 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Saturday mornings they open at 8 a.m.

Determined Nutrition can be contacted at 578-8583. Their website can be found here.