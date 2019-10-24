Digital ghosts, Old School goblins return to Farmington Elks Lodge

FARMINGTON - On the heels of last year's overwhelmingly successful haunting, the Farmington Elks Lodge will be hosting two frightening evenings this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 & 26.

Last year's event, hosted by Farmington Elks Lodge No. 2430, featuring donated props and decorations and staffed by Elks and other volunteers, drew nearly 300 people to the Elks' building at 120 School Street in West Farmington. This year, the Elks have expanded the offerings to include both a room for younger children and a scarier maze-like area that will boast both classic, 50s and 60s-styled practical effects as well as digital spookiness.

While the haunted house will still be gore-free, the Elks did decide to up the scariness factor as compared to last year's offering.

"This, over here, this is going to be scary," Farmington Elks member Aaron Allumbaugh said of the maze-like area.

There's no minimum age for the scary section, but both Allumbaugh and Elks member (and haunted house enthusiast) Jimmy Stinson both said that younger children may prefer to be across the hall, where a tamer, pumpkin patch-style section will be available. That room will also have candy and other refreshments. The Elks also intend to hand out both goody bags and drug awareness bags - the latter contains rulers, comics, crayons and other trinkets geared toward drug education.

Similar to last year, volunteers will be on hand in the scary section if any kid becomes a little overwhelmed.

The cost of admittance into the haunted house section will be $2 for anyone ages 15 and up; $1 for younger children. All of the proceeds will go toward supporting the lodge's community efforts.

Over the past two years, Stinson said, the Elks had received a ton of donations to dress up the lodge in all of its Halloween glory. Adding into this year's mix will be digital effects - for example, hiding televisions that can display flames for a foam-brick fire place and "portraits" that will slowly move and change. A fog machine will provide additional creepy ambiance.

The haunted house will be open on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Another new addition will be a pumpkin carving contest. Carved pumpkins can be dropped off at the lodge between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday; judging will take place prior to the 5 p.m. start of the general festivities. There's no cost to enter.

The Farmington Elks are also expecting Michael Desjardins, the president for the statewide organization, to attend Saturday's event.