Directors recommend no assessment increase, funding social worker positions

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District directors voted to utilize $723,000 in additional state funds to hold property tax assessment increases associated with the $33.7 million proposed budget to a zero percent increase at Thursday's meeting. The funds would also be used to pay for two social workers, a student services coordinator and to reduce the amount of debt the district would assume via a previously-approved bond project.

The school board set a new proposed budget on June 29, approving a $33,552,748 budget. That represents $344,524 reduction from the budget voted down at the validation referendum on June 6, with 1,457 votes were cast in favor and 1,641 votes cast in opposition.

In a narrow decision decided by a single weighted vote, directors removed several items added near the end of the previous budget process. These included part-time American Sign Language, science and pre-Engineering teaching positions, a student services position at Foster Technology Center, $15,000 for technology infrastructure improvements and, perhaps most controversially, the removal of the social worker positions. Those positions had been added to provide services for regular instruction students, addressing issues such as social and behavioral issues, potential abuse and neglect cases and suicide referrals.

In the early morning hours of July 4, Gov. Paul LePage signed the new biennial budget, approving $7.1 billion in expenditures and ending the brief state shutdown. The new budget includes $162 million in additional funds for education, providing a little more than $48 million for the 2017-18 school year and $113 million for 2018-19. For MBRSD, that budget will represent an increase in state subsidy of $729,954 above the amount proposed by LePage's budget back in March.

On Thursday, the board met to make recommendations for the additional $729,954 in state subsidy. By law, half of the funds must be used for property tax relief; the board opted to set $13,000 more toward that purpose in order to hit a zero percent adjustment to town assessments, as calculated across the entire district. Director Irving Faunce of Wilton made the motion to utilize $378,165 to go toward reducing the property tax assessment impact of the budget. The directors present for the special meeting: Director Craig Stickney of Chesterville, Director Iris Silverstein of Farmington, Director Tami Labul of Farmington, Director Robert Patterson of Industry, Director Jennifer Pooler of New Sharon, Chair Jennifer Zweig-Hebert of Starks, Director Debbie Smith of Weld, Director Angela LeClair of Wilton and Director Cherieann Harrison of Wilton were all in favor. Director Scott Erb of Farmington, Director Ryan Morgan of Farmington, Director Doug Dunlap of Farmington, Director Richard Hargreaves of New Vineyard, Director Lidie Robbins of Vienna and Director Betsey Hyde of Temple were not present for the special board meeting.

The zero percent tax assessment increase represents the combined contributions of every town if the budget passes as recommended. Specifically, the town of Chesterville would see a $23,370 increase as compared to the previous fiscal year, the town of Farmington would see an $8,862 decrease, the town of Industry would see a $29,038 increase, New Sharon would see a $4,571 decrease, New Vineyard would see a $10,439 increase, Starks would see a $29,830 increase, Temple would see a $12,124 decrease, Vienna would see a $748 increase, Weld would see a $10,236 decrease and Wilton would see a $57,637 decrease. The combined adjustments would equal zero, down from the combined $378,165 increase that would have occurred if the school budget had passed as proposed under the governor's original state budget.

Another $165,431 of the additional state subsidy was approved for capital projects. This will replace some of the $318,000-worth of projects that MBRSD town residents approved to be bonded at the June vote, leaving the district with a need to borrow only $152,000 to complete the project list.

Several directors and a few residents speaking publicly at the meeting pushed to have the projects covered through the additional state funds, to spare the district assuming more debt. Stickney advised focusing on the list of school projects as the top priority and delay adding new positions with extra funds. Harrison, while supporting avoiding some of the assumed debt, said that the district had priorities beyond the building projects.

"It's not just the buildings, it's the children inside the buildings," Harrison said, advocating to fund the social worker positions.

Directors supported increasing a position split between the Mt. Blue High School and Foster Technology Center, as a combined guidance counselor/Student Services Coordinator, to two, full-time positions at the total cost of $50,340. That consolidation was attempted a year ago and reportedly hasn't worked; Superintendent Tom Ward listed that as the top priority out of the positions cut a few weeks ago. The vote to fund that position was nearly unanimous, with Stickney opposed.

Directors also supported adding back in two social worker positions at the cost of $136,018. Those positions would be split between Wilton, New Sharon and Farmington schools, as well as an extra half position for Mt. Blue Middle School, where the district sees particular need. Directors Silverstein, Labul, Faunce, Zweig-Hebert, Smith, LeClair and Harrison were in favor; Directors Stickney, Pooler and Patterson were opposed.

"If it's not dealt with here," LeClair said of the issues the social workers would address within the regular instruction student population, "it's just going to explode somewhere else."

Harrison also supported adding back the part-time American Sign Language teacher, which failed by a vote of 290 to 358. Directors Smith, Labul, LeClair, Zweig-Hebert and Harrison were in favor; Directors Stickney, Pooler, Silverstein, Faunce and Patterson were opposed. She made a motion to add back in a part-time Science teacher, but that failed to garner a second.

The additional funds will impact three expenditure articles at the budget meeting on July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Mt. Blue Campus (as well as other articles that set revenue later in the warrant). The school project funding will increase Article 9: Facilities Maintenance by the aforementioned $165,431, while the $136,018 budgeted for social workers would fall under Article 5: Student and Staff Support. The $50,340 cost of the Student Services Coordinator/guidance counselor separation would be split between Article 5 and Article 3: Career and Technical Education.

Ward noted that the district has also requested that the state pick up the reimbursement of the Student Services Coordinator for Foster Tech quicker than the typical, 2-year delay due to the position only being vacant for a single year. The state reimburses Foster Tech expenditures at slightly above 100 percent.

The July 25 meeting will allow residents to set the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. On Aug. 3, voters will choose to either validate the budget set at the meeting or reject it, effectively restarting the process.