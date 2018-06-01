Dirigo High School graduate killed in Weld crash

WELD - A 19-year-old Dixfield resident was killed and two other people were injured after a fatal crash on West Side Road Thursday evening. Investigators believe that speed was a likely cause for the incident.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, Griffyn Smith, 19 of Dixfield, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the West Side Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Smith, a passenger in the 2005 Toyota Corolla, had graduated from Dirigo High School two years ago.

The vehicle is believed to have been operated by Ethyn Buotte, 18 of Dixfield. Also in the vehicle was Smith and a second passenger, a 17-year-old girl whose name was not immediately available. Both Buotte and the juvenile are Dirigo High School students. They are being treated at Rumford Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Maine State Police believe that speed was a "likely cause" for the crash. The vehicle apparently loss control and struck a tree before overturning.

In addition to MSP, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Weld Fire Department personnel responded to the scene. The District Attorney's Office has also been consulted, which is typical for car crashes that result in a fatality.

McCausland said that the investigation into the crash will continue.