Dispatcher, officer recognized for helping deliver baby

FARMINGTON - A local police officer and a dispatcher were both recognized Wednesday for helping deliver a baby last week.

At 1:14 a.m. on June 12, Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call from Scott Leighton, who told the dispatcher that his girlfriend, Brittany Whitney, was giving birth at their residence.

Emergency communications specialist Levi Gould dispatched NorthStar EMS and Farmington police to the scene. He then began providing Leighton with emergency dispatch protocol to help Whitney through the birthing process.

Gould has 13 years of experience as a dispatcher, having worked in Franklin County since 2011. It is his third time talking someone through the delivery. He was concerned about what could go wrong, he said Wednesday, but "everything went awesome."

The first to respond to the scene was Officer Jacob Richards, who arrived to find the baby already crowning. Richards has been a Farmington officer for 18 months; prior to that he was with Rangeley Police Department for another 18 months. Like Gould, it was Richards' third time assisting with a delivery: once as a nursing student and once as a father.

"It was great that everything went smooth," Richards said. The ambulance arrived soon after to care for the child.

Weighing in at five pounds, Madelyn was born at 1:22 a.m.

Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck commended Gould, Richards and the new parents for their actions. Peck and Communications Director CL Folsom both presented their respective employees with plaques and Peck gave Richards and Gould special pink pins decorated with storks.

Leighton and Whitney wanted to attend Wednesday's event, Peck said, but were unable to.