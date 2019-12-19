Dispatchers recognized for work on Sept. 16

FARMINGTON - Dispatchers at the Franklin County Regional Communications Center were recognized for their service during the Sept. 16 explosion response Wednesday evening, with a shadow box presented by a member of Farmington Fire Rescue.

Stephan Bunker, a Farmington selectman and member of Farmington Fire Rescue, appeared at the center with a shadow box provided by the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials International's Atlantic Chapter. The shadow box, containing a Farmington Fire Rescue patch and other items, was constructed by Maureen Will, a past chapter president of APCO and the head of the Newtown, Conn. dispatch center back in 2012 during the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Pausing occasionally to accommodate the calls that continued to ring in to dispatchers, Bunker said that the presentation was meant to "recognize the great work that you do."

While dispatchers' contributions sometimes went unappreciated by the public, Bunker said, they were part of the first responder family that worked hard to ensure both caller and responder safety. Bunker made the presentations on behalf of APCO as he is a member of the organization, a former dispatcher and a firefighter who was working on Sept. 16.

A letter that accompanied the shadow box, signed by APCO President Jonathan Goldman, said that among a dispatcher's greatest fears was taking a call about someone they knew, particularly in a small community.

"However, when this fear is realized, it is also the small community feeling of family and belonging that gets up through such a tragedy," Goldman wrote. "Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of Capt. Michael Bell."

Capt. Bell was killed on Sept. 16, after a LEAP Inc. office building on the Farmington Falls Road exploded while Farmington Fire Rescue personnel and a maintenance supervisor were investigating a gas smell. Several firefighters were seriously injured; while they have since returned home, maintenance supervisor Larry Lord remains in the hospital.

Investigators later traced the leak to an underground line connecting the building's basement to an external propane tank. The cause of the leak and what sparked the explosion remain under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The shadow box was presented as a token of appreciation for the work performed by the Franklin County Regional Communications Center on Sept. 16, Goldman wrote.

"We hope that it is displayed prominently in your center," he went on to write, "and that when viewed by yourself and the Farmington community that you remember and honor not only Capt. Bell, but the vital work you and the rest of the Farmington Public Safety community performed that day."