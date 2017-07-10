District awaits new state numbers in advance of school budget meeting

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District is anticipating updated financial information from the Maine Department of Education late next week, a few days prior to the July 25 school budget meeting.

Gov. Paul LePage signed the new biennial budget in the early-morning hours of July 4, approving $7.1 billion in expenditures and ending the brief state shutdown. The new budget includes $162 million in additional funds for education, providing a little more than $48 million for the 2017-18 school year and $113 million for 2018-19.

The school funding issue occupied a significant amount of the state Legislature's attention during the budget process, coming on the heels of last year's successful citizen's initiative which would have imposed a 3 percent tax on high-income earners to help increase the state's share of funding the cost of statewide education to 55 percent. That percentage was set by voters in 2004, but has never been reached. As part of the budget negotiations, that tax was dropped.

The additional funds included in the approved budget would get the state to the 55 percent benchmark, Superintendent Thomas Ward said Monday, in what he called a "huge" development for Mt. Blue.

"It's a big shot in the arm for the district," Ward said. He credited the area's local legislators for advocating for additional school funding.

The exact impact of the additional funds on the this year's budget process aren't clear yet; Ward has been told by MDOE that districts would receive updated ED279s, forms that detail the distribution of state funding to school districts through the Essential Programs & Services model, on July 21. If that schedule holds, the district could share the data with voters at the budget meeting, which has been set for July 25 at 7 p.m.

What is presently known is that the state budget intends to provide additional funding for economically-disadvantaged districts and provide money for students with disabilities, two elements that could impact Mt. Blue. Ward said that approximately 30 percent funding had been restored for system administration, cut from 50 percent to 0 percent in LePage's original budget, which represented roughly $200,000 in additional funds.

At least 50 percent of the additional funding would need to go toward property tax relief, rather than new programming, Ward noted. Although no formal vote has been taken, a number of school board directors have already indicated that reducing property tax assessment increases is a priority for new funds.

The school board set a new proposed budget on June 29, approving a $33,552,748 budget. That represents $344,524 reduction from the budget voted down at the validation referendum on June 6, with 1,457 votes were cast in favor and 1,641 votes cast in opposition.

In a narrow decision decided by a single weighted vote, directors removed several items added near the end of the previous budget process. These included part-time American Sign Language, science and pre-Engineering teaching positions, a student services position at Foster Technology Center, $15,000 for technology infrastructure improvements and, perhaps most controversially, the removal of three social worker positions. Those positions had been added to provide services for regular instruction students.

That board meeting can be viewed in its entirety here.

With the reduction, the $33.5 million budget represents an increase of 2.45 percent over the previous fiscal year, down from the previously-proposed budget's 3.51 percent. While the budget defeated on June 6 represented a $722,690 increase in property tax assessments, or 5.58 percent; the new budget would represent a property tax assessment increase of $378,166, or 2.92 percent.

However, those figures are based off of the district's old ED279, using LePage's originally-proposed budget. The new ED279, which the district hopes to receive on July 21, will incorporate the $48 million in additional funding included in the new state budget. The July 25 budget meeting will have the same article that appeared on the first budget meeting warrant, asking voters to approve having the school board utilize additional money to either reduce property tax assessments or fund new expenditures within the budget.

A second validation referendum would be held on Aug. 3 in all 10 towns.