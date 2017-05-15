District budget meeting is Thursday

JAY - Regional School Unit 73 will hold its district-wide budget meeting Thursday evening, with residents of Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay setting the budget for the next fiscal year.

The meeting is at Spruce Mountain Middle School on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Residents will set the appropriations for several cost centers that make up the district's budget. The school board has proposed $18 million for 2017-18, representing a $745,000 reduction as compared to the current fiscal year, or 3.9 percent.

Cuts include nine positions, including classroom teachers at the elementary school, two at the high school, two at the middle school, two at the primary school and two positions with special education. Other proposed reductions include the technology director, with another administrator taking up the supervision of the program, an administrative assistant at the elementary school, and a secretarial position.

Other funds would be pulled out of transportation, operations, legal fees, supply lines and a technology repair budget. Also proposed to be cut is roughly $30,000 associated with the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, a regional accreditation association.

The Digital Arts position, previously considered for elimination, has been left intact. Several stipends that had appeared as suggested cuts, impacting sports programs, drama and LEGO League programming as well as educator committee work, were also left in the budget. Instead, an additional $68,000 was pulled out of maintenance lines and other cuts to be determined by the administrative team.

The actual impact of the budget on local assessments will remain an unknown until the Legislature's budget deliberations determine how much state subsidy school districts will receive. At present, utilizing the figures associated with Governor Paul LePage's budget, Jay would see a significant reduction in its Essential Programs and Services contribution, while Livermore and Livermore Falls would see increases.

Jay's successfully applied for a "sudden and severe" adjustment to its valuation, due to recent events at the Verso Androscoggin Mill. That reduction in valuation, along with the $745,000 reduction in expenditures, is currently projected to result in approximately an $862,000 assessment reduction in Jay.

Livermore and Livermore Falls' assessments, however, are projected to increase; Livermore by approximately $107,000 and Livermore Falls by approximately $150,000, per the most up-to-date projections. While the proposed budget's expenditures are less than those of the current fiscal year, the district cannot call upon the $1.2 million in unassigned funds it used last year to help fund the 2016-17 budget. Instead, the budget will include $200,000 in unassigned funds garnered through a budget freeze that began in September.

After Thursday's budget meeting, there will be a budget validation vote on June 13, the day of the statewide referendum, in all three towns. That vote will allow residents to either approve or reject the action taken at the May 18 meeting.