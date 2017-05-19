Disturbance leads to charges, alleged escape

JAY - Active warrants, an alleged domestic assault and escape attempt outside the Franklin County Detention Center led to a plethora of charges for a Jay man Thursday evening.

Thomas Cook, 36 of Jay, has been charged with domestic violence assault, a Class C felony due to prior convictions, and felony violating the conditions of release, also a Class C felony. Cook has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, escape and theft.

According to Jay Police Department Det. Mike Mejia, JPD received a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street at approximately 11:52 p.m. Thursday evening. Officer Michael Booker and Officer Fred Buchanan responded and determined that an assault had taken place and a vehicle windshield was broken, Mejia said in a statement released Friday. Cook was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Police later discovered that Cook had four active warrants out for his arrest: two for failing to appear in court on charges of operating after revocation of license due to being a habitual offender, assault, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, as well as warrants for unpaid fines and fees. Cook was also out on bail from an unrelated arrest.

Cook was uncooperative with officers during his arrest and continued to be uncooperative while being transported to the Franklin County Detention Center, Mejia said. Cook allegedly caused intentional, minor damage to the prisoner compartment of the police cruiser.

Upon arriving at the jail, Cook was able to roll down the rear window of the cruiser and open the door using the outside handle. He briefly escaped custody, Mejia said, until he was located by Booker, Wilton Police Sgt. Chad Abbott and FCDC personnel. Booker later determined that the cruiser's window control lock hadn't been engaged, allowing the window to be rolled down.