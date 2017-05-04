Doctors, lawmakers talk health care as vote looms

FARMINGTON - Doctors, advocates and a local lawmaker spoke to their ideas, fears and frustrations relating to the ongoing debate on health care at a panel discussion at the University of Maine at Farmington Thursday.

Speakers included Emily Brostek, the executive director of Consumers for Affordable Health Care; Dr. Connie Adler, a physician and long-time board president of Maine Family Planning; Dr. Henk Goorhuis, the chair of the Maine AllCare board; and Sen. Tom Saviello (R - Wilton). The event took place the day before a pivotal vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on the American Health Care Act, a bill that would modify the Affordable Care Act by cutting taxes and eliminating some tax credits associated with the 8-year-old law more popularly-known as Obamacare. It would also allow states to opt out of some ACA requirements, a step that critics have claimed would result in higher premiums and fewer benefits for high-risk populations such as people with preexisting medical conditions.

Brostek, whose organization advocates for affordable health care for Mainers, said that she was "extremely concerned" about the bill which she said would result in tens of thousands of Mainers losing coverage. The compromised bill, negotiated between different factions of House Republicans after an earlier attempt stalled last month, had made a bad bill even worse, Brostek said, saying that it put high-risk Mainers such as seniors or those struggling with opioid addiction at risk.

"This bill is not a solution at all," Brostek said.

Goorhuis, an ER physician that advocates for a single-payer Medicare system through Maine AllCare, said that much of the world had a better health care system than the United States. Health care cost $10,000 per person in this country, Goorhuis said, while other countries provided care for $5,000 to $7,000. He said that the costs of not having a single, unified system impacted Americans in many ways, creating career inflexibility, forcing small businesses and towns to provide healthcare and complicating labor negotiations.

A single-payer, universal system was key, Goorhuis said, including young, healthy people to help support the entire pool.

"There's no market for these really expensive people," Goorhuis said of people with preexisting conditions or older Americans. "You need to the entire population to help pay for it. You broaden the base so you can lower the rate."

Adler spoke to the ACA and its impact on women's health. Women paid higher costs prior to ACA, she said; for example, a woman that previously had a caesarean section would pay a higher rate, while pregnancy was considered a preexisting condition. ACA outlawed health insurance gender discrimination, Adler said, providing for coverage for pregnancies and contraception. That impacted more than women, Adler said, as when families lost access to health care they tended to also stop providing it for their children.

If the new bill forced more people to drop out of the health care system, Adler said, it would require them to take all medical issues to the hospital emergency room. This would be a "disaster" for rural hospitals, she said.

Saviello repeatedly attempted to pass a Medicaid expansion in Maine, coming within 1 vote of a veto-proof majority in an initial attempt. He said that anger over how the ACA law was passed, aimed at then-President Barack Obama, had gone toward stymieing repeated attempts to improve ACA for Mainers. New elements Saviello has tried to incorporate over the years have included managed care, a generally Republican-favored system in which the insurance company provides additional oversight, requiring health care beneficiaries to either have or be looking for a job, and additional fraud investigation. Expansion sponsors also looked at private insurance systems used in states such as Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky. Saviello said he has been studying the opioid crisis and has also sought ways to leverage funds for police programs such as the local HOPE Project and treatment for addicts leaving the Franklin County Detention Center.

Despite support from citizens - Saviello said he had polling data that suggested that 62 percent of Mainers wanted Medicaid expanded - and trying a number of different solutions, ensuing bills received fewer and fewer votes.

The U.S. House is expected to vote later today on the American Health Care Act.