DOE grant brings math coach training to Franklin County

FARMINGTON - High school teachers in all four of Franklin County's school districts will have access to new math coaches due to the awarding of a Department of Education grant last month.

The grant was applied to by members of the Western Maine Educational Collaborative, with Regional School District 4 taking the lead. The WMEC brings together 11 school districts throughout the western region of the state, including those of Franklin County, to exchange ideas, address issues and find funding for projects.

The EMBRACE grant, which encourages collaborative efforts such as those shown by the WMEC, was awarded to 6 other educational partnerships in the state. Districts were asked to submit proposals that would "help save cost by working together on initiatives that could create new opportunities for students while reducing cost, including transportation facilities, professional development and special education services," according to the DOE's website. Project proposals varied greatly.

"We really appreciate the DOE letting us be creative with this money," RSU 4 Assistant Superintendent Andrew Carlton said.

In Franklin County, the award will go towards a math coach training program that will bring 10 new experts into schools as a resource for other teachers. The proposed cost is $231,082, which will be negotiated during the finalization of the project. The estimated amount saved over the course of five years is projected at $403,798.

"This is a really big deal. This program doesn't exist anywhere else in the country," Carlton said.

The project will use the Maine Mathematics Coaching Project to provide high quality professional development for math teachers through The University of Maine at Farmington, at no personal cost. The goal is to increase interest, engagement, and self-efficiency in the subject for high school students as well as the teachers.

“We are impressed with the collaborative work of the schools involved with the Western Maine Mathematics 9-12/Career and Technical Education Leadership Network because it sets the students up for success in careers and post-secondary opportunities in the STEM fields, an area our state needs to focus more of our education efforts,” Maine Department of Education Commissioner Robert Hasson said.