Dog Sled Farmington Frolic: Pure fun for everyone

FARMINGTON - On Saturday Feb. 18, the first day of the annual Farmington Frolic was held off the Farmington Falls Road/Routes 2&27. Both pooches and people enjoyed the tranquil warm weather during the day of races.

Varying breeds of dogs raced with their human mushers attached to a sled zipping along the ground. If you aren't familiar with the sport, its quite a spectacle to behold. The speed these dogs tear up on the trails is something to be seen. There's another day of action on Sunday, Feb 19.

Before every race no matter the dogs, they clambered to the line, excited for their chance to burn the turns.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

9:00 1 & 2 dog skijor

10:00 4 dog speed

11:00 3 dog junior

12:00 lunch break

1:00 6 dog speed

2:00 Open and 8 dog speed

3:oo 2 dog junior

3:30 Recreational Skijor and Sled

Open class will be held conditions permitting.