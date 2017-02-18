Franklin Countys First News

Dog Sled Farmington Frolic: Pure fun for everyone

Posted by • February 18, 2017 •

The Farmington Frolic put on a variety of dog sled races that was entertaining for viewers and participants alike on Saturday. The action continues on Sunday.

FARMINGTON - On Saturday Feb. 18, the first day of the annual Farmington Frolic was held off the Farmington Falls Road/Routes 2&27. Both pooches and people enjoyed the tranquil warm weather during the day of races.

Jake Turner's pack let loose in the opening stages of the six-dog speed class during the Farmington dog sled races held on Saturday.

Varying breeds of dogs raced with their human mushers attached to a sled zipping along the ground. If you aren't familiar with the sport, its quite a spectacle to behold. The speed these dogs tear up on the trails is something to be seen. There's another day of action on Sunday, Feb 19.

Two youngsters enjoy the pull as much as their faithful hound. (Photo courtesy Ryan Richards)

Before every race no matter the dogs, they clambered to the line, excited for their chance to burn the turns.

Dog sled puppies getting a first hand view of what it takes to become a champion (and enjoy the grub).

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9:00 1 & 2 dog skijor
10:00 4 dog speed
11:00 3 dog junior
12:00 lunch break
1:00 6 dog speed
2:00 Open and 8 dog speed
3:oo 2  dog junior
3:30 Recreational Skijor and Sled
Open class will be held conditions permitting.

