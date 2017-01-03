Dog wakes owner, alerts home on fire

FARMINGTON - A dog woke up his owner early this morning, alerting him that the mobile home they share was on fire. The home, said Fire Chief Terry Bell had no operating smoke detectors when the fire broke out. The fire is believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring.

Roger Begin was awakened by his dog and both were able to get safely out of the mobile home located at 129 Poverty Lane. Fire fighters were called to the scene at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Seventeen fire fighters responded from Farmington and the mutual aid towns of Wilton and Temple. Other towns were called back because the fire was extinguished fairly quickly by those already on scene.

"There was quite a bit of damage," Bell said to the electrical panel, where they believe the fire started and to the wiring in the home's ceiling.

Alan Archibald of Archie's Inc., a disposal services company, owns the mobile home, which is located next to the transfer station on Poverty Lane. Begin is an employee of Archie's.