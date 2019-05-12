Doing the spring dance

Swamp sparrow, photographed on Western Maine Audubon’s Warbler Walk on whistle stop trail. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Canada Goose. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Wood duck in flooded field. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Big sky sunset and Mt. Blue. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Sunset at the base of Mt. Blue from Cape Cod Hill in New Sharon. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
A busy beaver. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Early today "Mothers Day!" Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Alright kits its time for a morning walk! Red Fox and her Kits. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Northern Flicker does a little dance and spreads its tail feathers. Hoping to catch another Flicker's eye! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Back in town! A Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
"I'll walk across the water for you! " A Canada Goose shows off for its hope to be) mate. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Time to pair off! Two Common Merganser's on Wilson Lake. (Jim Knox)
Spring is here and time for a good swim. Beaver in Wilton. (Jim Knox)
This is a sure sign that spring is here to stay. (Gil Riley)
Magnolia blossoms in Chesterville. Someone ate all of the lower branch tips, but kindly left some buds on top. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Golden-crowned kinglet in Vienna. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
The Ospreys keep a watchful eye on their future offspring and photographers. Mrs. Osprey is on the right with a necklace of brown feathers and more heft. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female yellow shafted flicker in Kents Hill. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Female Eastern Bluebird in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Hermit Thrush in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Black and White Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Canada Geese at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Turkey Vulture landing in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Wilson’s Snipe doing its winnowing flight display in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
An all natural lawn mower. (Dennis York)
Mallard resting on a log. (Dennis York)