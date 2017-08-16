Donor gives $360,000 to benefit Wilton recreation

WILTON - Town officials expressed surprise and excitement at Tuesday's board meeting, after the town manager read a letter indicating that $360,000 had been donated to benefit the Recreation Department.

The donation was made by a former Wilton resident who passed away, with the only stipulation being that the funds benefit the programs and facilities of the Wilton Recreation Department. The donor's family has asked that the donation remain anonymous. The town's recreation committee will be meeting next month to determine how the funds should be used. Those suggestions would then be presented to the Selectboard.

"It's a wonderful gift to the children and the town of Wilton," Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

Both the Selectboard and Recreation Director Frank Donald suggested that some of the $360,000 could be set aside to create a trust for the department, allowing it to benefit from the interest going into the future. There are also projects that Donald and the recreation committee have been looking ahead to, such as possibly installing playground equipment at Bishop Park in East Wilton.

The Selectboard also accepted some donated boxes for the department's new disc golf course, to hold donations from participants. Jeff Chaisson had worked with the Wilton Hardware Store to make the boxes and donate them to the town. The board also accepted the donation of a sign from Shannon Smith and the Wilton Blueberry Festival at Kineowatha Park. That sign replaces an older version that was also donated by the Blueberry Festival; Irish noted that it matched the other signs the town had to mark recreation opportunities.

Donald noted that the new disc golf course, divided into beginner and intermediate sections, had seen brisk traffic since it opened this summer. The department had also seen use of its kayaks and paddleboards increase, as that program went through its second summer.

In other business, the town will hold a special town meeting on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to accept two Community Development Block Grants, one for facade improvements in the downtown and one to assist Carrier Welding and Fabrication by purchasing new equipment and infrastructure. Both CDBG grants were already the subject of one special town meeting to approve submitting the applications; they now go before the voters again to accept the funds. The facade grant is for $150,000 while the economic development grant is $240,000.