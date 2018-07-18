Downtown nutrition club offering healthy shakes, teas

FARMINGTON - A new nutrition club has opened in the heart of the downtown, serving up healthy shakes and energizing teas with an owner that hopes to make a positive mark on the community.

Danielle Allen opened Determined Nutrition in May at 112 Marceau Court, adjacent to the municipal parking lot accessed off of Broadway and Main Street. A Phillips resident and mother of four, Allen said that she stumbled into the career of health coach after looking to make some personal changes of her own.

"I got into it because I wanted to help others," Allen said. "I wanted to do that on a grander scale, so I jumped into this."

"This" is a combination meal of an energizing, calorie-burning tea followed by a healthy shake. The teas are listed by the amount of energy they provide, in flavors that range from lemonade and cinnamon to Warhead and Jolly Rancher. The shakes, similar to a milkshake from an ice cream shop, are 200 to 220 calories and include 24 grams of protein. The menu is organized by flavor, from classics like vanilla and chocolate to bakery-inspired apple pie or cider donut, to candy and ice cream-themed flavors.

Allen said that she offers gluten free options, allergy-specific mixes and that she and her staff of three can also make shakes customized for after workouts or people looking to lose weight.

The products make use of Herbalife ingredients; Allen says that clubs like hers are more common down south. Determined Nutrition is the third club of its kind in the state. While many recipes have been tested down south and imported here, Allen said that she and her staff developed others themselves.

Current hours of operation run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Allen said she's hoping to capture both people heading in to work as well as the late evening crowd looking for a dessert. She said that people can call in orders to have them ready for pick up or to be dropped off in the downtown area.

Those hours will likely expand once the University of Maine at Farmington students return in the fall. Allen said she's tried to be proactive in welcoming UMF students, installing free wifi and offering specials for customers with a student ID. She similarly made a point to introduce herself to downtown Farmington area businesses, a move she said was rewarded with customers from the local banks and hair salons.

"We're looking for anything we can possibly offer the community as a group," Allen said. Some future plans include fundraisers, paint night events and shake parties to test new recipes.

Determined Nutrition can be contacted at 578-8583. Their website can be found here.