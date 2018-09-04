Downtown plan to be presented in Rangeley on Sept. 12

RANGELEY - Months of work by local residents and an engineering firm will be unveiled next Wednesday, Sept. 12, as a draft plan for the revitalization of the Rangeley and Oquossoc downtown.

Rangeley contracted with the firm Wright-Pierce back in March, with the town's Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee meeting with engineers and planners initially on March 6. Since then, Wright-Pierce has met with the Selectboard, gathered mapping and background documents and conducted a survey to collect information from residents and business owners. A public workshop was also held in May. Wright-Pierce has collected input on potential village improvements such as sidewalks, crosswalks and trails, as well as economic development initiatives, ways to improve local housing and potential changes to ordinances.

On Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Wright-Pierce engineers and the Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee will present a draft version of the revitalization plan. Following the presentation, they will gather feedback from those in attendance.