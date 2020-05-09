Downtown Wilton story loop gets kids outdoors and reading

WILTON - Having had their doors closed for multiple months now, The Wilton Free Library recently found a way to connect with young readers while maintaining safe social standards; the downtown reading loop provides a literary, walking adventure that children's librarian Cassandra Savage said is a great way to get a break from screen time. Savage has been offering virtual story time through the library's Facebook page, but the reading loop brings a different way of connecting, she said.

"We wanted to do something that connects us to the community more and reminds kids of the library and that we're still here," Savage said.

Libraries, along with all businesses and organizations, are beginning the long process of figuring out how and when to reopen to the public. Savage said she is working on designing the annual summer reading program, while keeping safe health standards in mind. The story walk will likely be a continuous project through the summer, with rotating stories.

The current story, "“Believe Me, Goldilocks Rocks” begins and ends at the library on Main Street. Each page of the story is hosted in front of a different downtown business, winding its way up to the monument, and back down to the Western Maine Play Museum before concluding at the library's bridge.

The following businesses participated in the story loop: Wilton Hardware Store, Brookside Gym, Ambition Brewing, Town of Wilton, BeautyMark Salon, Life's Perks Coffee Company, Food City Wilton and the Western Maine Play Museum.

"There has been great participation so far. I live right on Main Street so I get to look out my window and see kids enjoying it," Savage said.