Dragon’s Nest re-opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Chances are, most locals have walked by the Kiddie Park on Prescott Street next to Hippach field, but most probably didn't reimagine the outdated, tired park into the skate park it once was. For Wilton’s award-winning skateboarder Eli Davis and Titcomb Mountain’s general manager Seth Noonkester, the potential was obvious.

In 1991 the Kiddie Park was Dragon’s Nest skate park, but when interest declined in the area, it was paved over and replaced with black tops, four-square courts, and remote control car tracks. The park remained quiet though, with little foot traffic and few community members taking advantage of the space. To try and re-ignite some enthusiasm in the area and provide people with a positive change in their recreational lives, Noonkester and Davis took it upon themselves to start digging and to restore Dragon’s Nest skate park.

Initially, the two were planning on making the project an independent endeavor, but keeping a time frame in mind they decided to contact the director of Farmington Parks and Recreation Department, Matthew Foster, and obtain permission to use industrial equipment. Davis and Noonkester paid for the resources that allowed them to expedite the progress on their project with their own money.

The initiative stemmed from Davis’ own passion for skateboarding and Noonkester’s commitment to improving the Farmington area. A University of Maine at Farmington alumni and an active member in the community with experience already focusing on developing youth programs, Noonkester is always looking for ways to further connect people with resources and create opportunities for children and adults alike in the community. His previous work for the Parks and Recreation Department is what first got him hooked on community outreach, he said.

“Youth engagement was our goal,” Noonkester said.

Reinstating the Dragon’s Nest skatepark aligns with the priorities he developed early in his career. The public offerings and recreational activities are what make Farmington great in Noonkester’s opinion. The other major half of this project, Davis, wanted to provide local children with the same chance to discover a passion for skateboarding that led him to his success.

They are both working towards creating “a built-to-last skateboard park for kids” according to Davis. Skateboarding is not only a passion that children can continue to pursue long into their lives but is one they don’t have to do within a team or a league. In recent times, encouraging activities such as these has only become more important.

“Right now, we’re interested in creating activities we can do any time we want to,” Noonkester said. “A kid can pick up their skateboard and go out and have a good time any time they want.”