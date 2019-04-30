Drilled wire leads to apartment fire

WILTON - A blaze on Main Street displaced five people in two apartments Monday afternoon, after someone accidentally drilled through an electric wire, sparking a fire.

According to Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham, first responders were alerted to the fire at approximately 3:56 p.m. Monday. An employee of Consolidated Communications, an Internet service provider, was drilling through a wall in the upstairs apartment at 1342 Main Street when the drill came in contact with an electric wire. This started a fire.

Wilton firefighters immediately responded, as well as units from East Dixfield, Jay, Farmington and the Livermore Falls Rapid Intervention Team. Dunham said that, due to the nature of the blaze, firefighters had to wait for Central Maine Power to turn off electricity to the building, prior to attacking the fire with water.

The fire was contained to the upstairs apartment. Dunham estimated that the damage was relatively minor, roughly $1,000 in value. The building is owned by Butch White.

The upstairs apartment was being occupied by a single individual who was in the process of moving in, Dunham said. The downstairs apartment was occupied by a family of four, plus two dogs. No one was hurt in the fire.

American Red Cross of Maine is working with four people displaced by the fire, that organization said in a statement released Tuesday. The organization provides families with shelter, food and other essentials in the short-term, and connected them with other community services to meet longer-term needs.