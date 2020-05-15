Drive seeks to raise funds for memorial scoreboard

By Woody Hanstein

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington joins with the UMF Rugby Alumni Association in launching a fund raising drive to erect a rugby scoreboard in memory of Brewster Taber Hammond, a 2010 UMF graduate.

Hammond, one of the shining lights in the history of rugby at UMF, died unexpectedly at the age of 33 of a coronary thrombosis in 2018 in Malta where he was crafting prosthetic devices to help his patients enjoy fuller lives. He was a relentless competitor on the rugby pitch, but that fierce determination was somehow punctuated with a smile that rarely left his face no matter how hard the match got.

Organizers say a rugby scoreboard in Hammond’s memory would be a lasting gift to UMF rugby players and spectators for years to come. Both the UMF men’s and women’s rugby teams regularly play matches before large and appreciative crowds down on Prescott Field, but since there is no rugby scoreboard spectators never know how much time remains in the match and most never even know the score. Because rugby is a sport new to most and rugby scoring is somewhat complicated, finally having a rugby scoreboard on Prescott Field will enhance the rugby experience for players and spectators alike.

The fund raising drive is being led by UMF men’s rugby coach Tony Solis and stalwart rugby alum Travis Rowell, a 2008 UMF grad. Rowell of Freeport, who is currently a national-caliber rugby referee in his spare time, was a teammate of Hammond.

“He was probably the most ferocious player to ever take the pitch at UMF,” Rowell said. “He had athleticism, strength and size, combined with an enduring will. Taber had a massive impact every minute he played, but he also fulfilled the true spirit of rugby off the field as well. He was an excellent teammate who, on or off the field, would do anything for his rugby brothers. You cannot talk about the culture and ethos of UMF rugby and not mention Taber. He will be missed immensely.”

Solis, who both coached and was a teammate of Hammond, remembers him best off the rugby pitch. “What most people will mention about Taber are all the readily noticeable qualities. Strong. Powerful. Ferocious. Fearless. Chocked full of a zest for living life to its fullest. But it was in the quietest of moments over a cup of coffee or pint of bitter where one might get insight into the true depth of Taber’s character," Solis said, noting that Hammond's true passion was in helping his patients.

"He talked of his work, and the joy it brought him when he helped a patient get back to living their lives. He relished challenges of all kinds, even more so when they involved his chosen profession of prosthetics. He took great pride in his work and it brought out a tender side which few saw on the rugby pitch, and that is what I will hold onto when I remember Taber. This scoreboard would remind us all of Taber and his impact on and off the pitch.”

According to UMF Athletic Director Julie Davis, the scoreboard project will serve several important purposes.

“Rugby at UMF and in the Farmington community has had a long and storied history that has been most impactful on the participants through their opportunities and bond,” she said. “Similarly, some participants have stood out as being significantly impactful on the program, the university, and their communities because of their character, as citizens both locally and even globally. It is fitting to recognize and honor this young man, who has been lost too soon. This scoreboard will serve the sport, its participants and fans, while simultaneously reminding us all of what a positive difference we can make every day and what we should not take for granted."

If you’d like to know a bit more about Taber Hammond or how to contribute to the scoreboard which will honor him click here.