Driver charged after bus struck in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - A Mt. Blue Regional School District bus was significantly damaged and one student was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon, after police say a driver failed to stop for a stop sign.

According to Franklin County Sheriff's Office Lt. David Rackliffe, the bus was struck just after it crossed the bridge on Route 41 near the Chesterville/Farmington town line at 2:05 p.m. A 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier operated by a Brittany Dugal, 18 of Thorndike, failed to stop at the stop sign on Route 156. The car struck the front right side of the bus, Rackliffe said.

There were 22 students on the bus, which was operated by Alycia Stevens, 33 of New Sharon. One, 11-year-old girl from New Sharon was transported by NorthStar EMS to Franklin Memorial Hospital after she complained of pain.

The Cavalier received disabling damage in the crash, Rackcliffe said, with the bus receiving significant damage that still allowed it to be driven from the scene. Another school bus picked up some students from the scene, with parents taking others home directly.

It appeared that Dugal, who was unfamiliar with the area, didn't notice the stop sign, Rackliffe said. She was charged with failing to stop for a stop sign, a traffic violation.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash, with Deputy Brian McCormick assisted at the scene by Lt. David St. Laurent and Rackliffe. NorthStar EMS and Farmington Fire Rescue personnel also responded, as did additional MBRSD staff.