Driver indicted for alleged hit-and-run in Kingfield

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury indicted a Kingfield man on two felony counts Thursday, relating to a May 15 crash that sent a 17-year-old skateboarder to the hospital.

Isaac Moody, 32 of Kingfield, was indicted on one count of driving to endanger and one count of leaving the scene of an accident; both counts were elevated to Class C felonies due to the resulting serious bodily injury.

The crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. on May 15, after a caller told dispatchers that a pedestrian on Route 142 in Kingfield had been struck by a vehicle that had then left the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigation determined that the eastbound vehicle had crossed the center line and struck a 17-year-old juvenile who was skateboarding in the westbound lane at the white fog line.

The juvenile was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland via LifeFlight.

According to police, a black 2008 Scion soon returned to the scene, operated by Moody. He reportedly told investigators that he had thought he had hit a dog. The vehicle had damage to its body and windshield.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, Moody was also involved in a crash earlier this week in Lisbon. That crash, which reportedly sent five - including Moody - to the hospital, resulted in Moody being charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.