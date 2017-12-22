Eagles slip Cougars grasp

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue High School wrestling hosted Erskine Academy in the Den for the Cougars fourth meet of their season. A bustling audience contributed an electric atmosphere for the event.

The Cougars wrestling team is creating buzz with newfound numbers and youth. Head Coach Justin Nile was ecstatic as he discussed his newfound mat maulers and their improved depth.

"It's great having a big team with a lot of youth," Nile said. "We rapidly are getting more competitive, and these guys have become great motivators for each other."

The Cougar wrestling team has been very skilled of late, but with limited numbers to accompany their studs the team suffered as a whole. Having wrestlers to occupy every weight class gives Mt. Blue fewer forfeits against deeper teams, which has been the Cougar conundrum over the past few years.

In the end Mt. Blue fell to Erskine by a slim margin of 36-48. The Cougars will have to wait for their next chance to rebound from their team defeat with this Saturday's meet at Cony postponed.