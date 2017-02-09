State, county offices closing early; Kingfield broadband meeting is ON

Here is a listing of cancellations, early releases and postponements due to the winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 9. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Thursday, Feb. 9: WMCA Franklin County Office will be closing at 2 p.m. today

Tonight's broadband meeting in Kingfield is ON, despite the snow. The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, Inc. and a large collaboration of partners are seeking input from the broader community on their current concerns as well as their dreams and hopes for faster, affordable, and more reliable broadband services for their homes, businesses, and mobile devices. The Opportunity Center will hold this group’s first of several county-wide broadband meetings at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Webster Hall at the Kingfield Town Office on School Street with quest speakers from some of the providers serving the Franklin County region.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Tonight's concert, featuring Cape Breton artists Scott Macmillan and Colin Grant at the Old South Church, is currently ON, despite the snow. More details here.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Governor Paul LePage has announced that all State offices will be closing at noon today due to inclement weather.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Franklin County offices will be closing at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Mt. Blue Middle School and High School will be releasing students at 11:30 a.m. All elementary students in RSU 9 schools will be released at 12:30 p.m.

All after school activities have been cancelled. The MBHS Basketball games v. Nokomis are postponed until tomorrow, Friday Feb. 10. This includes [Girls - Home - Frosh. 4/ JV 5:30/ Varsity 7 PM (Senior Night)] and [Boys - @Nokomis - Frosh. 4/ JV 5:30/ Varsity 7PM (Bus at 2 PM)]

Thursday, Feb. 9: The Franklin County Farm Bureau Legislative Gathering scheduled this evening has been postponed until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Farmington Municipal Building. It will be held in the downstairs conference room.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Farmington Public Library will be closing at noon.

Thursday, Feb. 9: RSU 73 schools will be closing at 11:30 a.m. Tonight's board meeting for RSU 73 has been cancelled.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Franklin County Superior Court will be closing at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9: UCU will be closing at noon.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Old South Warming Center at Old South Congregation church is cancelled due to weather.

Thursday, Feb. 9: Gold LEAF course at UMF on National Parks is cancelled this afternoon.

Thursday, Feb. 9: The Strong School Girls Talk/Teen Voices program will not occur tonight due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m.