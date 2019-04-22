Earth Day Cleanup draws more than 30 to downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON - A range of people from four-year-olds to Franklin Savings Bank employees gathered today on the front lawn of the Pierce House to celebrate planet earth's 4.543 billion years of life.

As Fred and Matilda's baby goats were fed and cuddled on the Pierce House lawn, community members, town employees, families and friends spread throughout town to clean up trash in celebration of Earth Day. The six-year event, spearheaded by Annie Palmer, provides trash bags, organized routes, educational information and baby animals for motivation.

"I love seeing the kids here. We always get a lot of participation," Palmer said.

This year's event included planting blueberry bushes donated by the town's Public Works Department, which Palmer said she hopes to put more of a focus on in the future.

"I have an environmental science background, and when we moved back to Farmington the litter was driving me crazy. I was feeling overwhelmed and realized I wasn't making a dent. So rather than complain I decided to do something about it," she said.

The event drew more than 30 people, collecting hundreds of bags of trash and putting in nearly three solid hours of baby goat cuddling.