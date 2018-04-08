Easter flowers and snow showers

A beaver noses through the snow in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Reaching for the sun along a well protected wall. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Curious Chip. (Jane Naliboff)
Little Chip discovered a new house just his size. (Jane Naliboff)
He tested the entrance. (Jane Naliboff)
Chip climbed in to find a trove of food. (Jane Naliboff)
Cheeky Little Chip (Jane Naliboff)
Cheeky Chip escaped. (Jane Naliboff)
The mating game chase is on for the mergansers. (Jane Naliboff)
Merganser dating goes to new heights. (Jane Naliboff)
A cluster of Cedar Waxwing birds try to hang on as the wind blows hard in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Suddenly it's blue, as an Eastern Bluebird makes a flyby. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Bluebird makes a landing for a picture. (Photo by Jim Knox)
Crocuses in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Flowers grown for special spring holidays. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Spring run. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Pussy willows. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Deer use a stonewall to avoid deep snow in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Whitetails in Carthage. (Photo by Dennis York)
Easter Lily in full bloom for Easter. (Photo by Darlene Power)
A female Bluebird watches for flies in a rare, snow-less field. (Photo by Jim Knox)
One more storm. (Photo by Darlene Power)