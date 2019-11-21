ECU HEAT deliveries on hold, pending additional funds

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund, a major source of heating fuel for low-income applicants, has more than 70 applications on hold due to a lack of funds. A benefit concert to support the program will be held on Dec. 12, featuring the Nova Scotia group Còig.

ECU HEAT is run by the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry, primarily consisting of the $50 for HEAT program. The program allows qualifying low-income households to apply for a one-time delivery of heating fuel each season. Applicants contribute $50, with ECU HEAT providing enough additional funding to deliver either 100 gallons of oil, kerosene or propane, a ton of pellets or one cord of firewood. Applications are available at Western Maine Community Action, as well as local town offices and churches.

This fall, 230 fuel deliveries have been approved to qualifying applicants. According to Rev. Susan Crane, the program's coordinator, another 70 applications are on hold.

"This fall, the number of applicants has far exceeded expectations," Crane said in a statement released Wednesday, "leaving ECU HEAT without enough funds to guarantee the approval of any more applications, until more funds are raised."

ECU HEAT is entirely supported by donations from local individuals, businesses, churches and organizations like the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Sandy River Charitable Foundation. That latter group has put up a $5,000 matching grant for donations made to ECU HEAT.

The program's biggest fundraiser for the year will be a Christmas Concert at the Old South Church on Tuesday, Dec. 12, featuring Còig, a group from Nova Scotia. The group iscomprised of four accomplished multi-instrumentalists: Chrissy Crowley, Rachel Davis, Darren McMullen and Zakk Cormier. With a Celtic high-energy style as its musical core, Còig shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions, featuring the band's range of over a dozen instruments - vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles and more.

All donations at the concert, as well as those mailed to ECU HEAT prior to Dec. 15, will count toward the Sandy River Charitable Foundation's matching grant.

Checks payable to ECU HEAT may be sent to: ECU HEAT, P.O. Box 147, Farmington, ME 04938. All donations by check will be acknowledged.

Questions may be directed to ECU HEAT Coordinator Rev. Susan Crane at 778-2163 or at faemofficer@gmail.com.