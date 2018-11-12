ECU Heath Share benefit concert to feature Nova Scotia’s Coig

FARMINGTON - The audience at the annual ECU Heat Share Benefit Christmas concert on Tuesday, Dec. 4 will be in for a special evening this year with one of Nova Scotia’s award-winning bands, Coig, at the helm.

At last year's benefit event, donations totaling $7,761 were collected to qualify the heat fund for a Sandy River Charitable Foundation matching grant of $5,000. In 2017, 649 residents in 296 Franklin County households took part in the ECU Heat "50 for $50" program. Most contributed $50 toward the cost of a 50-gallon delivery of oil, kerosene or propane. For those who use pellets or firewood as their primary source of heat received either a ton of pellets or a cord of firewood. $14,300 was collected in $50 shares. CU Heat paid out $29,335 for those participating in the program.

Another matching grant for $5,000 has been approved by the Sandy River Charitable Foundation for the 2018-2019 heating season. The first deliveries began on Nov. 1. With the anticipated increase in the cost of oil this heating season, organizers expect that more families will be needing the extra help that the ECU Heat program offers.

At the Dec. 4 concert, tickets will cost $20, with student tickets allowed at a reduced rate. Coig typically sells out, so reservations are highly recommended by calling 207-491-5919. Donations will be accepted to benefit the heating fund. Refreshments will be available during intermission.

Còig is a band like no other, thanks to the unique mix of four different talents. They all have traditional roots, but each brings something more. Fiddler Chrissy Crowley has touches of world and contemporary music. Pianist Jason Roach has a jazz degree, Darren McMullen (guitar, banjo, mandolin, etc.) has worked everywhere from Irish to rock groups, and fiddler Rachel Davis is the most Cape Breton trad, but with folk and roots infused flavors as well.

"We all come from sort of a traditional background, but then we have different influences that we're interested in," explains fiddler and singer Rachel Davis. "Jason (Roach, pianist) has a jazz degree, and listens to a lot of different music. Chrissy (Crowley, fiddler) likes to dive into a lot of world music, Darren (mandolin, guitar, banjo, etc.) comes from a kind of Irish theme from playing around Halifax. More of the traditional Cape Breton stuff is really what I love, plus all the folk songs, so it's an interesting mix.”

The group’s debut Five, released in June, 2014, earned them the 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Traditional Album of the Year, the Music Nova Scotia Award for Traditional/Roots Recording of the Year, and the 2015 East Coast Music Award for Roots/Traditional Group Recording of the Year. That was followed by 2015’s Carols, already a yearly Christmas holiday favorite.

Doors open on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. with a jam session kicking off at 6:15 p.m. The concert will follow at 7 p.m.