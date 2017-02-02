Educators, organization leaders talk poverty at MEA’s Give Back event

FARMINGTON - Local educators and students gathered on the University of Maine at Farmington campus Wednesday night to discuss issues of poverty in Franklin County.

The bigger than expected crowd, of mostly UMF professors and students as well as Mt. Blue Regional School District educators and administrators, filled The Landing in the UMF Olsen Student Center for the event. The panel discussion was a kick off to the Student Maine Education Association semester-long project: Operation Give Back.

“It’s a bigger turnout than we expected, which is great,” student and MEA President Stephen Riitano said.

A panel of five speakers representing various local organizations, including Western Maine Community Action, United Way and MBRSD, shared personal stories of the effects of poverty seen in their day to day work.

“The real stories are what ignite a fire and make people want to help,” Riitano said. “These things are happening right now. There’s a lot we can do and it doesn’t just mean giving money. It’s about connecting with families and providing resources to them.”

The semester-long project will include fundraisers as well as collections of needed items such as warm clothes and non-perishable foods. But almost more importantly the project will provide opportunity for local school districts to connect with future educators studying at UMF. The project is funded by a grant through the National Education Association with the only guidelines being that it strengthens ties with the community and provides experience for student teachers.

“The number one way out of poverty is education,” MBRSD Superintendent Thomas Ward said. “But the schools can’t do it alone.”

Ward went on to share his own experience of growing up in extreme poverty, when most often the only thing to eat was macaroni and spaghetti sauce.

“I still love macaroni and spaghetti sauce,” Ward joked.

He shared the statistic that Franklin County has the third highest number of children living in poverty in the entire state and second in child abuse incidences. The school district is trying to battle these statistics - they now provide a safe learning environment to even younger children through the Head Start program at W.G. Mallett School. They offer hot meals, clean clothes and even showers to those students who need it.

In an even bigger picture effort to help those in need, MBRSD was recently awarded a grant to provide training in working with students and parents living in extreme poverty. More information to come.

Others shared similar startling stories of the effects of extreme poverty happening right in these neighborhoods. CEO of Western Maine Community Action, Steve Johndro, told the story of an elderly couple living in a deteriorating home.

“The roof leaked every single time it rained,” Johndro said. “They were going through 10 cords of wood and 400 gallons of oil every winter just to keep it warm.”

The couple applied for a home repair program offered through WMCA, but when the home inspector returned saying the repairs needed were far beyond the money available, WMCA went searching for a different way to help.

“With the help of students at the Foster Tech Center, we are replacing their home with a brand new five star energy house,” Johndro said.

WMCA hopes to offer the program to others in need as well.

United Way Executive Director Lisa Laflin shared the story of an elderly woman picking up a backpack with school supplies through their Packs for Progress program.

The grandmother had recently become a parent again when her grandchild needed a guardian- something that happens frequently and can be difficult for a 70- or 80-year-old person who may not have been expecting it.

“So we gave her the backpack and she said ‘thank you so much, now I can buy milk and bread this week,'” Laflin recalled.

The stories were humbling and heart wrenching and very real, as Riitano had hoped.

“We are challenged as an organization to help community members meet the basic needs that we all deserve to meet,” Laflin said. “Thank you for all you are doing.”