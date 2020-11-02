Eight COVID-19 cases reported at Sandy River Center

FARMINGTON - Several people at the Sandy River Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information provided by Maine Center for Disease Control director Monday afternoon. Mt. Blue High School also reported a second positive case.

Director Nirav Shah said that the cases were detected as the nursing and physical rehabilitation center took part in universal testing; one of three new outbreaks reported Monday. The other two, both outside the county, related to an athletic center in Warren and a church in Pittsfield.

The center is operated by Genesis HealthCare, a company based out of Pennsylvania. In a statement, the company's chief medical officer, Dr. Richard Feifer, said in an email that seven residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The center has approximately 80 residents and 105 staff members, Feifer said. All patients and residents had already tested, he noted, and staff would be tested again tomorrow.

"During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions," Feifer said. "As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) began providing protocols and guidelines for the coronavirus, we have diligently followed them and in many cases, have gotten out in front of public health guidelines, adopting even more stringent infection precautions than were recommended at the time. We also continue to follow the direction of the Maine Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus."

Feifer said that steps taken by Genesis included screening for COVID-19 symptoms multiple times each day, requiring staff to wear personal protective equipment and visitation restrictions.

Maine reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but Shah said that the Sandy River Center cases were not yet included in that count. The report of the latest outbreak comes as Shah and Gov. Janet Mills warn of an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, with Shah saying at Monday's press conference that it appeared that community transmission was now occurring throughout the state. The state's 7-day averaged positivity rate has risen to roughly 1 percent, far better than many other states but also twice as high as it was in mid-October.

Locally, Regional School Unit 9 went to remote-only learning Monday and Tuesday after a positive case was reported by the district Sunday afternoon relating to a person associated with the Mt. Blue High School. On Monday, the district announced via a letter that a second individual recently had tested positive. At this point, all close contacts of the cases have been contacted by a RSU 9 staff member and are in quarantine. The initial positive test resulted in 18 close contacts while the more recent positive resulted in 20 members of the campus going into quarantine.

The school will resume in-person classes at Mt. Blue High School and Foster Technology Center on Wednesday, Nov. 4. It will be a Blue Day, and Cohort K-Z will be on site.

Franklin Memorial Hospital reported four cases among its staff late last week.

Signs and symptoms of the respiratory illness include fever, coughing, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue and shortness of breath, among others. Public health officials have advised wearing face coverings, avoiding touching the eyes and face and practicing good hand hygiene.