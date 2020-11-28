Emergency responders support Operation Santa Claus

FARMINGTON - Emergency responders had the chance to respond to a different kind of situation on Friday; members of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department and officers from the Farmington Police Department went shopping for local families in need.

The collaborative effort contributed to the local Operation Santa Claus program by purchasing $2,000 worth of toys for families who otherwise can't afford a full Christmas tree. Walmart donated the funds for the purchases that the firefighters and police officers shopped for, with assistance from store manager Greg Patterson and other store associates.