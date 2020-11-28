Franklin Countys First News

Emergency responders support Operation Santa Claus

Posted by • November 28, 2020 •

Local emergency responders went on a shopping spree Friday afternoon to support the local Operation Santa Claus program. (Photo by Scott Landry)

FARMINGTON - Emergency responders had the chance to respond to a different kind of situation on Friday; members of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department and officers from the Farmington Police Department went shopping for local families in need.

The collaborative effort contributed to the local Operation Santa Claus program by purchasing $2,000 worth of toys for families who otherwise can't afford a full Christmas tree. Walmart donated the funds for the purchases that the firefighters and police officers shopped for, with assistance from store manager Greg Patterson and other store associates.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments are closed.

Categories

Archives