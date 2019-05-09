Empty Bowls raise money for local food pantries

FARMINGTON - A meal at the Mt. Blue Campus, featuring bowls created by local students, staff and community members, raised more than $1,800 for local food pantries recently.

The "Empty Bowls - Nourished Hearts" event was held on April 26 at the school. A total of 225 ceramic bowls were created by art students, district staff and community members, with art teacher Pam Chernesky organizing the effort. In exchange for a donation, event attendees selected a bowl and a quilted bowl cozie and were able to dine on a variety of soups and rolls. Culinary students provided the desserts and live music was provided.

An international project, Empty Bowls began in 1990 and has spread across the world as a way to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger. The idea to hold an event in Farmington grew out of last summer's Maine Arts Leadership Initiative meeting for art teachers.

At the dinner's conclusion, attendees were able to take the bowls home, as a reminder about the issue of food insecurity.

The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s Pantry Project, which partners with local businesses and entities such as the Farmington Public Library to collect food for distribution, will use the $1,800 raised at the event to support local food pantries.

For more information about the United Way programcall (207) 778-5048 or visit www.uwtva.org.