End of season

Posted by • November 18, 2018 •

Waking up to winter. (Shelley Sala)

Autumn's tears (Joe Hall/Farmington)

Frosty sunrise (Joe Hall/Farmington)

Old Man Winter claws at autumn...a whole week before Thanksgiving (Joe Hall/Farmington)

Maple syrup house sunrise (Joe Hall/Farmington)

Chilly hilly (Joe Hall/Farmington)

Woke up to this beautiful scene. (Laura G. )

A black-capped-chickadee perching in a maple tree. (Laura G. )

A shy female cardinal in Wilton. (Jim Knox)

They know just the spot that seed is! A blue jay, Wilton...(Jim Knox)

A robin trying to build up some energy! (Jim Knox)

Dec. 21, the first day of winter, although it looks like it's on our doorstep! (Jim Knox)

End of season. (Jane Knox)

  1. Sharon Maillet
    November 18, 2018 • 5:02 pm

    WAY TO Go ALL ;-) Thank you everyone!

