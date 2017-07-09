Franklin Countys First News

Enjoying summer’s bounty in Franklin County

Posted by • July 9, 2017 •

Daybreak, Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

They're here at long last with no sign of sibling rivalry. Welcome little loons! (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Little loon was more than ready to eat. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Little Loon looked at mama's offering, but wasn't sure what to do with it. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Feeding time for new parents can be quite frustrating. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Daybreak, Parker Pond marsh. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

There was no umbrella for this poor rain soaked hummer during Saturday's thunderstorm. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Dew drops on a water lily. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A wing feather makes a very elegant seat belt. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

The world wakes up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Spectacular opening on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A Mallard duck at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Wood Duck at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

A snowshoe hare beside the road in Carthage. (Dennis York)

A beakfull of breakfast. (Dennis York)

A doe feeding on roadside bushes. (Dennis York)

Bright Rainbow. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)

Sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)

Storm clouds. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)

Sunrise, 5 a.m. This sunday morning in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)

Waiting for dinner at the falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)

Caught sight of this porcupine late in the day in our yard. He apparently spent the day resting there after ravaging a small tree the night before. (Don Blanchard)

Fourth of July ride in Salem. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)

Bobolink in field at head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Fourth of July ride in Strong. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)

Crimson-ringed Whiteface dragonfly at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Monarch butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Female Twelve-spotted Skimmer dragonfly in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Northern Pearly Eye butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

I nearly stepped on these beautiful blue eggs right after the mother bird flew up in front of me. (Jennifer Ladd)

Dummers Beach Campground in Weld (Heidi Smith/Starks)

