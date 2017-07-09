Enjoying summer’s bounty in Franklin County

Daybreak, Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
They're here at long last with no sign of sibling rivalry. Welcome little loons! (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Little loon was more than ready to eat. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Little Loon looked at mama's offering, but wasn't sure what to do with it. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Feeding time for new parents can be quite frustrating. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Daybreak, Parker Pond marsh. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
There was no umbrella for this poor rain soaked hummer during Saturday's thunderstorm. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dew drops on a water lily. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A wing feather makes a very elegant seat belt. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The world wakes up. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Spectacular opening on Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A Mallard duck at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Wood Duck at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
A snowshoe hare beside the road in Carthage. (Dennis York)
A beakfull of breakfast. (Dennis York)
A doe feeding on roadside bushes. (Dennis York)
Bright Rainbow. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunset. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Storm clouds. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunrise, 5 a.m. This sunday morning in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Waiting for dinner at the falls. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
Caught sight of this porcupine late in the day in our yard. He apparently spent the day resting there after ravaging a small tree the night before. (Don Blanchard)
Fourth of July ride in Salem. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
Bobolink in field at head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Fourth of July ride in Strong. (Tina Penley/Livermore Falls)
Crimson-ringed Whiteface dragonfly at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Monarch butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Female Twelve-spotted Skimmer dragonfly in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Northern Pearly Eye butterfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
I nearly stepped on these beautiful blue eggs right after the mother bird flew up in front of me. (Jennifer Ladd)
Dummers Beach Campground in Weld (Heidi Smith/Starks)