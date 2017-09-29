Entrepreneurs Connect to focus on surprising trends in insurance

FARMINGTON - On Oct. 5 at the Fairbanks School Meeting House, local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community members will have the opportunity to network and learn from presenters who have entrepreneurial experience themselves.

Entrepreneurs Connect encourages local entrepreneurs to get inspired and challenge themselves to grow their business and take it to the next level. This October’s event features keynote speakers Sue and Roger Bisaillon of Blue Moon Carvers in Farmington, as well as LeeAnn Delcourt of the Spillover Motel & Inn at Stratton Brook in Stratton and Amy Leblanc of White Hill Farm in Farmington on our Entrepreneur Journeys Panel. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

The Opportunities for Growth panel will focus on surprising new and future trends in insurance. Representatives from Kyes Insurance, United Insurance Shiretown Agency, and Weber Insurance will each discuss noteworthy trends that are relevant to any business.

“There are some genuinely surprising new factors in insurance that are becoming more important as the world becomes more technologically advanced,” said Morgan Spencer, Executive Assistant at Greater Franklin Development Council.

Greater Franklin Development Council, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s Business Center at CEI co-sponsor this event. It is the fifth Entrepreneurs Connect event to create a culture for entrepreneurs and small businesses to challenge themselves to grow their business. Our region already has a great deal of opportunities for entrepreneurs and we hope to encourage those opportunities.

Registration for this event is $25, with a reduced fee available for students. We are offering a limited amount of scholarship tickets for this event. Contact the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at info@franklincountymaine.org for information on how to receive a scholarship ticket.

For more information and to register online, go to https://entrepreneursconnectfall2017.eventbrite.com or call 778-4215.